DA Davidson Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $40.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Open Lending stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

