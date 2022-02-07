Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

