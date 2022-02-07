Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

