Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 42,264 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 276,036 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,761.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

