Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,201 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.94 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

