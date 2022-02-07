Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY opened at $12.55 on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.