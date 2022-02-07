Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 21.8% Higher This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00005164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.21 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

