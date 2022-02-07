Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC stock opened at $110.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

