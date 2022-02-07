Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $242.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.