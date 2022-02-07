Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE WCC opened at $119.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

