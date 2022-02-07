Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 471 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

