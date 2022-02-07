Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 558 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.73 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

