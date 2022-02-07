Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.12 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $15.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $289.23 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.