DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $383,746.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

