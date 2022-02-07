DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.94 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

