Desjardins Cuts Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

RNGTF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.