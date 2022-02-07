Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GT Biopharma were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTBP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

GTBP stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

