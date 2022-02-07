Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $844,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

TRQ opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

