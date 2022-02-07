Deutsche Bank AG Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

