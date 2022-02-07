Deutsche Bank AG Invests $63,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $125,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BBDC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

