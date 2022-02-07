Deutsche Bank AG Invests $85,000 in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ RPID opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

