Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $4.04 on Monday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

