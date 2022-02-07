Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Separately, KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $598,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.
RPID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
