Deutsche Bank AG Sells 106,964 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $844,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89.
Turquoise Hill Resources Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.