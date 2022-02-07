Deutsche Bank AG Sells 106,964 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $844,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.