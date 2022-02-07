Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,309 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Honda Motor by 260.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 834.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

