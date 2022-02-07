Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,766 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of ObsEva worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ObsEva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

