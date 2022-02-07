Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).
