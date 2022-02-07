Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.62).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.