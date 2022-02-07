Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.25 ($8.15) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.20).

ETR:LHA traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €6.84 ($7.69). 5,683,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.49 and a 200 day moving average of €7.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

