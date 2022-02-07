Dev Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $94,359.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 62% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $94,359.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.47 or 0.00518581 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000090 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.