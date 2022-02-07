Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $205.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 297.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

