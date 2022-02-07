Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, increased their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.77 million, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.