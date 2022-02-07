Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043419 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00109669 BTC.
About Digitex Futures
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “
Digitex Futures Coin Trading
Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.