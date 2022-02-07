Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.68% of Textron worth $257,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

