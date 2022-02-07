Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $273.18 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Activision Blizzard worth $273,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,838,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,434,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after purchasing an additional 178,757 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

