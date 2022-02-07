Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285.62 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Boston Properties worth $285,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.70 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

