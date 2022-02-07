Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $313,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

