Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,937 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.19% of Popular worth $322,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

BPOP opened at $92.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

