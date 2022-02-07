Discovery Value Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 8.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 1.34% of Teladoc Health worth $272,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.