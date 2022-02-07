Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 133,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.61. 10,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

