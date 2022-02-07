DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.