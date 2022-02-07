Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 7% Higher

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)’s share price shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 7.55 and last traded at 7.49. 22,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 702,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.00.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.