Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DRQ traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.37. 293,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $862.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

