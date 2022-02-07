DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,203 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours worth $55,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $75.35. 9,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

