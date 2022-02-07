DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.