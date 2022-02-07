Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pinterest by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,804,000 after purchasing an additional 918,004 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458,733. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

