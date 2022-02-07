Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,694.08, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.99. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

