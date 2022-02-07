Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $4.07 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2,618.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,165 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 855,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,085,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

