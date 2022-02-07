Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 148.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

