Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.66 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.96. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,104. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.