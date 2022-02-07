Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.55 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.